Attack on journalists: Women’s Commission seeks report from Nagarkurnool police

Telangana State Commission for Women takes cognizance of crime after people, especially journalists associations and women scribes, condemn the incident and seek action against perpetrators

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 02:17 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: After different sections condemned the attack on two women journalists at Kondareddypalli, the native village of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, the Telangana State Commission for Women sought a report from the Nagarkurnool police.

With people, especially journalists associations and women journalists, condemning the incident and seeking action against the perpetrators, the Telangana State Commission for Women took cognizance of the crime.

Commission Chairperson Sharada Nerella posted on X: “Women Commission has taken cognizance of the reported crime. I have written to Nagarkurnool SP to ensure fair and speedy investigation in the matter. A detailed action taken report must be appraised to the Commission at the earliest.”

She was responding to a woman journalist, who condemned the incident and demanded that stern action be taken against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

Earlier in the day, the two journalists — Avula Sarita and Vijaya Reddy — met the Women’s Commission Chairperson at her office and lodged a complaint.

During the meeting, Nerella assured them of taking action against the culprits.