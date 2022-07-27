Jubilee Hills gang rape case: One more juvenile granted bail

Hyderabad: One more juvenile who was apprehended in connection of the Jubilee Hills gang rape case was granted bail by the High Court on Wednesday. Four other minors were granted bail on Tuesday by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The Ffive minors were apprehended by the police in the rape case along with a major Saduddin Malik on June 6. The five minors were lodged at the Juvenile Home at Saidabad while Saduddin Malik is kept at the Central Prison Chanchalguda.

The lawyers of the minor, who was granted bail on Wednesday, had filed bail application before the High Court following which the JJB could not take a decision on granting him bail and had cleared the bail application of the remaining four on Tuesday.

The police will be filing a nearly 400 page charge sheet soon in the case. The police had collected the call details record, forensic science reports, DNA reports and other relevant evidence. Around 24 persons are stated to be witnesses in the case.

