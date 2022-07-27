Jubilee Hills gang rape: Four minors granted bail

Hyderabad: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has granted bail to the four minors who were allegedly involved in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case. All of them were released on Tuesday evening from the juvenile home.

The four were apprehended by the Jubilee Hills police along with another minor and a major Saduddin Malik for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a car at an isolated place at Jubilee Hills on May 28. She had gone to a pub to attend a non-alcoholic party when the suspects took her along with them on the pretext of dropping her home. They then took her to a bakery and from there to the isolated spot, where they allegedly took turns to rape her.

The police will be filing a nearly 400-page charge sheet soon in the case. The police had collected the call details record, forensic science reports, DNA reports and other relevant evidence. Around 24 persons are stated to be witnesses in the case.