‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lands in plagiarism controversy

Hyderabad: Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo,’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, released its trailer yesterday, and the film has already sparked controversy.

Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq has accused Karan Johar and his production house, Dharma Productions of stealing his music.

“I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all (sic),” Haq tweeted.

However, Music label T-Series has posted a statement on twitter refuting the claims. “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Bollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ produced by Dharma Productions,” the statement read.

Replying to this, Haq however says that the song has not been licensed to anyone. “If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action,” he wrote.

This is not the only plagiarism allegation against the film. A man named Vishal A Singh, claims that Johar’s Dharma Productions plagiarised his script titled ‘Bunny Rani’ for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo.’ The writer shared screenshots of emails he sent to Dharma Productions in a series of tweets.

The film is scheduled to release on June 24.

