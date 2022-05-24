‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ lands in plagiarism controversy

Hyderabad: Dharma Productions’ ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo,’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, released its trailer yesterday, and the film has already sparked controversy.

Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq has accused Karan Johar and his production house, Dharma Productions of stealing his music.

I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.@DharmaMovies @karanjohar — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

“I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all (sic),” Haq tweeted.

However, Music label T-Series has posted a statement on twitter refuting the claims. “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Bollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ produced by Dharma Productions,” the statement read.

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film “JugJugg Jeeyo” by @TSeries. @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by @AbrarUlHaqPK earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable. — MOVIEBOX (@1Moviebox) May 22, 2022

Replying to this, Haq however says that the song has not been licensed to anyone. “If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action,” he wrote.

Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.#NachPunjaban — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

This is not the only plagiarism allegation against the film. A man named Vishal A Singh, claims that Johar’s Dharma Productions plagiarised his script titled ‘Bunny Rani’ for ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo.’ The writer shared screenshots of emails he sent to Dharma Productions in a series of tweets.

Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them.

And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar. — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) May 22, 2022

The film is scheduled to release on June 24.