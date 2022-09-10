Junior Golf Championship: Saatvic wins second straight title

Hyderabad golfer Saatvic continued his dream run as he won his second straight title when he clinched top honours in the U-11 boys category

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Saatvic continued his dream run as he won his second straight title when he clinched top honours in the U-11 boys category in the IGU South –Zone Junior Golf Championships held at the Madras Gymkhana Golf Club, Chennai on Saturday.

The 10-year-old shot six birdies and six bogeys to finish on par in the final round to bag the top honours. This is his fifth win in six events so far. He also had hat-trick wins in Ooty, Kodaikanal and Coimbatore this season followed by two back to back again in Chennai.

“I thank my school Delhi Public School, Hyderabad for giving me leave to play these events,” said Saatvic. His father Sanjay, a Class A golf professional, is his coach.