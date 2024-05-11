Justice P C Ghose interacts with former ENC of KLIS

The latter had briefed the commission on sequence of proceedings that led to the decision for taking up the construction of three barrages at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla and the source of water that was lifted from Godavari river.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: As part of his information gathering exercise, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, heading the Judicial commission probing into the structural issues in the barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Saturday had extensive interaction with N Venkateswarlu, former engineer-in chief of the project.

The latter had briefed the commission on sequence of proceedings that led to the decision for taking up the construction of three barrages at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla and the source of water that was lifted from Godavari river.

Also Read Dasoju Sravan questions Revanth Reddy for venturing out to seek votes again

He was also asked to provide a note furnishing his version of the barrage construction. As its chief engineer initially and later as the engineer-in-chief, Venkateswarlu had spearheaded the project execution works as well as its operations.

The Commission is also likely to interact with other senior officials involved in the construction of the project. The Commission is keen on a constituting a committee of experts with due exposure to the technical aspects involved in construction of mega projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The committee will be assisting the Commission by explaining and analysing the information and data collected in the investigation process.

The Judicial commission had reported directed the Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja to go ahead with the implementation of the interim measures recommended by the NDSA.