Dasoju Sravan questions Revanth Reddy for venturing out to seek votes again

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan wondered how Revanth Reddy was able to seek people’s vote once again in the Parliamentary polls even after drawing almost a blank in fulfilling the promises made during the assembly polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 07:51 PM

Hyderabad: Launching a blistering attack against the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Congress government for failing to fulfill the guarantees they had given to the people in the State, Dasoju Sravan, BRS leader, said on Saturday that the growing aversion of the people towards the Congress rule would reflect in the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he wondered how Revanth Reddy was able to seek people’s vote once again in the Parliamentary polls even after drawing almost a blank in fulfilling the promises made during the assembly polls. The Chief Minister’s promises were just a lip service. He was making big promises once again. He was certain to take the people for a ride again, he said.

The plight of the Congress party was evident from the fact that the man accused in the vote-for-note case was the star campaigner for the Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. But People of Kerala State were smart enough to figure out what Revanth Reddy was really up to. Revanth Reddy, who was indulging in spreading falsehoods on the social media, would pay the price.

He questioned as to why the Chief Minister did not consider any of the leaders from Madiga community for party ticket in the parliamentary polls. He wanted to know from the Chief Minister why the Mudiraj community was given no representation in the State cabinet. Only the moneyed leaders can make it big in Revanth Reddy’s Congress regime, he said.

Shravan questioned as to why the Congress government did not feel the need to take up immediate repairs on Medigadda. Why did the Chief Minister leave the farmers under the KLIS barrages to their fate. The conditions prevailing in the residential schools had become a cause of concern. Students were being hospitalized due to food contamination issues. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had colluded with the BJP, devoting all his time to his single point agenda – KCR bashing and it would not augur well for either him or his Congress, he averred.