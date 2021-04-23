Justice Ramana to take oath as CJI on Saturday

By | Published: 11:29 pm

New Delhi: “I did my best, I don’t know how it came across,” outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said in his farewell address as he retired on Friday. Justice Bobde was administered oath as 47the CJI in November 2019 and had a tenure of over 17 months.

Senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana will be sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India at 11 am today. Born on August 27, 1957, in an agricultural family in Ponnavaram Village of Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna District, NV Ramana has done B.Sc. and Bachelor of Law. He enrolled as a lawyer on February 10, 1983. He had practised in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Service and Election matters. His specialisation lies in Constitutional, Criminal, Service and Inter-State River laws.

