New Delhi: ‘Moidams’ included in UNESCO List

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 09:01 PM

Moidams

New Delhi: The mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam — ‘Moidams’ — was on Friday included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, making it the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag.

The decision was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

‘Moidams’ was submitted as India’s nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for 2023-24.

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid- like structures known as ‘moidams’ were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.

The session of the World Heritage Committee being held at the Bharat Mandapam here from July 21 to 31, will examine 27 nominations from across the world, including 19 cultural sites, four natural sites and two mixed sites.

India is hosting the key event of UNESCO for the first time.