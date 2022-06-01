K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt’s Studio Virtual Worlds to create history in entertainment world

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:17 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: As per the initial announcement in March 2022, K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt’s Studio Virtual Worlds, India’s first and largest LED virtual production studio, is delighted that the virtual content production has commenced in full swing as it will be releasing 5 films this year, starting with ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ starring Akshay Oberoi. Directed by Vikram Bhatt to be released on July 15, which will be India’s first film that is completely shot in the Virtual Production Studio with the help of unreal engine technology.

Apart from this, the tentative upcoming releases include ‘Khilaune’ on September 16, ‘1920 Horror of the Heart’ on October 14, ‘Hacked’ and ‘Impossible’ by December.

Studio Virtual Worlds is all set to release 25 films next year. The studio will collaborate as well as finance mainstream Hindi films, regional films, OTT projects, music videos, television and web series, said the K Sera Sera Group’s chairman Satish Panchariya.

“Virtual Production is the future of production. This is where we get a new reality. K Sera Sera and I, with my mentor Mahesh Bhatt, have partnered to make it possible not just for us but for the entire industry to make use of what we have learned. We want to service the entire industry to make films bigger, better and less expensive. This is our goal and Satish Panchariya of K Sera Sera shares the same vision, same dream as us. The motto of our company is very simple: More for less. We are going to change how films are made forever,” says Vikram Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt adds, “You cannot entertain 21st century audiences with the technology and stories of the 20th century. K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt have joined hands and bought their wisdom which they have sourced from the ground. They know the heartbeat of the people of this country and the people who consume entertainment abroad, and having understood and lived through that, they have now put up this studio which will baffle the world not only in our backyard but all over. So, as they say, you always remember the first. First man on the moon was Neil Armstrong, first man on Everest, Tenzing Norgay, first man to put his foot in the virtual world and create the magic of LED, Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera. This is the future. We are talking to the future.”