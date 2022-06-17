| Kaaku Bahu Jodi Sai And Bhavani Dance To The Beats Of Sharara Sharara On Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:49 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Star Plus has taken the initiative to make our Sundays even brighter with their new show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’. The Kaaku-Bahu jodi Sai-Bhavani, from Star Plus’s ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, dance to the beats of iconic Bollywood song ‘Sharara Sharara’.

The dynamic jodi of Sai and Bhavani has been a great source of entertainment on ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’. Now, we are being blessed with their amazing chemistry on stage with a dance like no other. Their moves set fire to the stage of ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’.

The show has been in talks for creating a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the ‘Best Parivaar’ among ‘Star Parivaar’ families. We cannot wait to see what this new show brings us each Sunday and what their interactions will offer on televisions biggest family gaming show right now!

Stay tuned for more updates on this new offering from Star Plus, which airs every Sunday at 8 pm.