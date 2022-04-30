Kabul mosque blast sparks outrage globally

By ANI Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Onlookers stand next to an ambulance carrying victims near the site of a blast in Kabul. Photo: AFP

Kabul: The powerful blast targeted at a Kabul blast, which killed at least 10 worshippers and left several others injured, has sparked outrage from the international community, reported local media.

Condemning the attack, the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the explosion “directly affected” two staff of the UN and their family members who were inside the mosque, reported ToloNews.

“No words are strong enough to condemn this despicable act, targeting a place of worship, as Muslims across Afghanistan prepare to celebrate Eid,” the media outlet quoted UN deputy special envoy Mette Knudsen as saying in a statement.

Decrying the “senseless and terrible attacks against innocent Afghans this past week, including at Khalifa Sahib mosque”, the US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said the attacks must end and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.Further, Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, also issued a statement condemning the “heinous” attack.

“Today’s blast, which comes on the last Friday of the holy week of Ramadan, is yet another painful blow to the people of Afghanistan who continue to be exposed to unremitting insecurity and violence,” he said.

“It is unconscionable for civilians to be targeted indiscriminately as they go about their daily business, gathering for prayers, going to school or the market, or on their way to work,” he added.

In a statement, the European Union (EU) said that the attack on the mosque “comes in a series of heinous and coward attacks on civilians gathering in a market, school or a mosque in this holy month of Ramadan.” Noting that the “stark” surge in violence in Afghanistan is a serious concern for all Afghans and the international community, the EU said, “Terror has no place in any religion or faith.” The 27-member bloc also called on the Taliban to “ensure safety and security of all Afghan citizens and to hold those responsible to account.” Taking to Twitter, the US special envoy for Afghan women and human rights, Rina Amiri said she was “deeply saddened to hear of yet another attack on a mosque in Kabul during the sacred month of Ramadan.” Calling for an end to “this senseless violence,” she said the perpetrators need to be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the blast also sparked reactions on the national level as Taliban’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that the perpetrators will be arrested and punished soon.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai also condemned the attack and called it an inhumane act by the “enemies” of the Afghan people, according to the media outlet. Moreover, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah also expressed disappointment over the blast and termed it a “crime against humanity” which is in contradiction to the values of Islam.

On Friday an explosion hit the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Friday, which reportedly killed at least 10 people and injured over 15.The blast at the Sufi mosque, located in the Darulaman area in the west of the city, is the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in the capital and provinces.

The explosion tore through the mosque, damaging the roof, which caved in on worshippers, the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) in the country said, citing initial reports.

According to UN News, local hospitals reported far higher casualty figures, with dozens said to be killed and injured, including many children.