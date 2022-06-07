Kafqa Academy acquires online dance institute Verb Studio

Published Date - 03:26 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: Performing arts institution, Kafqa Academy, has announced the acquisition of Verb Studio, a Bengaluru-based online dance academy.

The acquisition gives Kafqa access to even larger distribution and content on social media and a complimentary age group of 15+ as a demographic. The founders and the Verb Studio team will join Kafqa and will continue to strengthen the academy’s varied offerings, the company shared while also mentioning the team strength to be 160 in total.

This will further lead to a larger access to experienced instructors and over 200+ classes in 30+ different forms of dance ranging from belly dancing, hip-hop, Bollywood and locking.

Founded in 2020 by Shariq Plasticvala, Kafqa Academy envisions becoming the go-to destination for performing arts in upcoming years and has received a tremendous response and interest from over 600+ cities in India within a span of just 2 years since its launch.

As a result of the acquisition, Kafqa Academy plans to grow the content viewership on social media to 500M annualised views while creating a large brand recall for Kafqa and wider distribution of services.