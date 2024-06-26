‘Kalki 2898 AD’ expected to collect over Rs 200 cr on opening day

The movie is slated to be the first Indian movie of 2024 to sell over 15 lakh tickets on the opening day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 06:08 PM

By Dhruv Jetty

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has become the talk of the movie world. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, the movie has already broken multiple records, and is expected to break many more post release.

According to Sacnilk, a movie tracking website, the movie has already sold over 15 lakh tickets for the opening day with less than a day left for its release. This makes ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ the first Indian movie of 2024 to sell as many tickets for the opening day.

Trade analysts predict that the movie’s opening day collections will surpass Rs 200 cr. Sacnilk reported that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will earn Rs 120+ cr in India and Rs 60+ cr abroad. If the movie succeeds to break that record, it will only be the third Indian movie to achieve that record after RRR and Salaar.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Keerthy Suresh and Disha Patani. The crew includes Nag Ashwin, as director, and produced by C. Aswani Dutt for Vyjayanthi Movies.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will hit the screens on June 27.