Kangana calls ‘Kantara’ ‘explosive’, thanks Rishab Shetty for the film

By IANS Published: Published Date - 04:10 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

She took to Instagram and posted a video of herself giving a review of the film. 'Kantara' is the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and has received universal acclaim from critics and fans.

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has praised filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty’s latest release ‘Kantara’.

In the clip, Kangana said: “I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!”

‘Kantara’ is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature.

“What a find blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for,” she added.

Kangana further said that she would not be able to ‘recover’ from the experience of watching the film for a week. “I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don’t think I will recover from this experience for another week,” she concluded.