Kangana Ranaut wants to get married and have her own family

"There's a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come," shared Kangana Ranaut.

By ANI Published Date - 02:38 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ talked about her marriage plans.

Kangana said “There’s a time for everything and if that time has to come in my life then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family… but, at the right time it will happen.” Helmed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from June 23.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the official trailer, which received a good response from the audience.

The trailer showcased the ups and downs in the lives of an unconventional couple — a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

Sharing what made him say yes to the film, Nawazuddin earlier said, “Tiku Weds Sheru is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru, are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.”

Meanwhile, talking about Kangana’s work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming period film ‘Emergency’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

‘Emergency’ marks her first solo-directorial film. The film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

Also, she will be seen headlining ‘Chandramukhi 2’. Helmed by P Vasu, the film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy ‘Chandramukhi’ which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles.

In ‘Chandramukhi 2’ Kangana Ranaut will portray the role of a dancer in the king’s court, known for her beauty and dance skills.