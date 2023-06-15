Prime Video gives a sneak-peek into quirky world of lead pair in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: The trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ has just been released by Prime Video. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is the maiden project of Kangana Ranaut’s production house, Manikarnika Films, also making it their first collaboration with the streaming service. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ stars acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with versatile actor and rising star Avneet Kaur in the titular role.

The film follows the journey of two eccentric and starry-eyed characters – a dreamer Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler Sheru (Nawazuddin). The trailer showcases the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a junior artist and an aspiring actor, who begin their mad-cap journey as they hustle together to achieve their ambitions in the city of dreams, Mumbai. What started as the coming together of an unusual jodi, becomes the marriage of two souls.

“‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a comedy-drama that weaves elements of real-life struggles that people go through with a unique love story. Tiku and Sheru are very different personalities who have a common dream. What excited me about Sheru is that while personifying challenges faced by individuals aspiring to achieve success in the entertainment industry, he is relatable, brings his own set of quirks, and stands out as an endearing character.” said Nawazuddin Siddiqiui.

“While I have dabbled in a few TV shows and explored the digital space, ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is a pivotal milestone in my career. Not only is it my first Hindi feature film as a lead actor, I also got the opportunity to work with industry stalwarts like Kangana ma’am and Nawazuddin sir. Also, the film will premiere globally on Prime Video, reaching a wider audience. What more can an actor ask for,” shared Avneet Kaur.

View the trailer here: