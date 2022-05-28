Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ collects Rs 4420 on day 8

Published Date - 01:13 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut- starrer action film Dhaakad turned out to be a mega debacle at the boxoffice. According to estimates, the film had only collected Rs 4,420 on its eighth day of release, selling only 20 tickets across the country.

Opened to as low as Rs 50 lakhs, the film has been able to make around Rs 3 crore, continuing Kangana’s long streak of box office underperformance. The film was reportedly made with a budget of Rs 80 to 90 crores.

The Box Office India’s Twitter handle shared, “#Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India.” Released on May 20, the weekend run was so poor that most theatres discontinued the film on Monday itself.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee. The film is struggling to find streaming distribution after the colossal loss.

#Dhaakad Collects Rs 4,420 on day 8, only 20 tickets sold across India! #KashmirFiles ki ticket free main dene walo #Dhaakad ka bhi karo yar kuch — Mohan Singh (@justmohan13) May 28, 2022

#Dhaakad after 70 cr loss in theatrical run no OTT and satellite platform are interested in buying its rights. A Collosal Disaster. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) May 27, 2022

