Kangana reacts to report claiming ‘Mirzapur 2’ inspired Nikita’s culprit

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday reacted to a news piece claiming Tausif, the main accused in Nikita Tomar murder case, was inspired to shoot her after watching the web series Mirzapur Season 2.

Tweeting on her verified account, actress criticised the web series saying it glorifies criminals.”This is what happens when you glorify criminals, when negative and dark characters are played by good looking young men and they are shown as anti heroes not villlains then this is the result, shame on Bullywood for causing more damage than good always,” tweeted the actress.

College student Nikita Tomar was recently shot dead in Ballabhgarh, Haryana. The main accused has been identified as Tausif, who is a resident of Sona Road in Gurugram and is currently pursuing a course in physiotherapy. The other accused has been identified as Rehan who is a resident of Nuh district in Haryana, the police said.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m. when the deceased Nikita Tomar was returning from Aggarwal College after an exam. The two men tried to abduct the victim and when she resisted, one of the accused pulled out a revolver and fired at her, the police said.

Kangana had earlier reacted to the incident with a couple of tweets.

“Whole world is shocked at what happened in France, still these Jihadis have no shame or any fear of law and order a Hindu girl student shot outside her college in broad day light because she refused to convert to Islam. Immediate actions needed,” she wrote.

“Nikita’s bravery is no less than Rani LaxmiBai or Padmavati, jihadi murder was obsessed with her he kept asking her to come with her if she wanted to live she could have given in to his lust she chose to die instead, Devi Nikita rose for every Hindu woman’s dignity and pride,” Kangana posted in a separate tweet.