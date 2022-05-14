| Kangana Will Never Again Say Im Alone In Industry As Salman Khan Shares Dhaakad Trailer

Kangana: ‘Will never again say I’m alone in industry’ as Salman Khan shares ‘Dhaakad’ trailer

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:01 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

Kangana and Salman

Mumbai: After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared the trailer of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ on his social media, the actress expressed her gratitude towards the ‘Wanted’ star.

Taking to his Instagram. Salman had shared the trailer of ‘Dhaakad’ as he wrote, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best.” He tagged Kangana and her co-star Arjun Rampal. Reacting to Salman’s gesture, Kangana took to the story section of her Instagram as she shared Salman’s trailer post.

She wrote in the story, “Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold. I will never again say that I’m alone in this industryÂ… thank you from entire Dhaakad team (sic).”

Recently, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also shared the song ‘She’s On Fire’ from ‘Dhaakad’ but later deleted his post. Reacting to the same, Kangana told a YouTube channel that she finds it a bit weird as why would a star of Mr Bachchan’s stature would do this.