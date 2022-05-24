Kapil Sharma, Ginni to give out tips to Mika Singh for a happy marriage

Published Date - 02:16 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath dole out tips for a happy marriage to the beloved bachelor Mika Singh while he looks for his special someone on the upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’. The fan favourite couple is set to make an appearance on the show and help Mika Singh in choosing his ‘Vohti’!

It is evident by their lives that Kapil and Ginni have a healthy and happy married life. Their ‘love story’ took a long time to build and longer to culminate in marriage. They talk about their trust in each other from the beginning and being able to lean on each other during difficult times had a profound effect on their relationship, which made them sure about their next step of marriage.

The couple has always been vocal about their loving and trusting marriage, after they revealed that they will be getting married in December of 2018. It was difficult for them to overcome the difference in each other’s schedule and backgrounds as well. But they persevered and put all their trust and love in each other to achieve what they have today.

Bringing their energetic vibe and extremely helpful tips for a happy married life for Mika Singh and his ‘bride-to-be’, they will be appearing on the Star Bharat show ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’!

The show is scheduled to launch on June 19 with a special promo in the works. Stay tuned and watch ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, only on Star Bharat!