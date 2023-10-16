Karan Johar calls SRK “Emperor of entertainment, King of romance” at ‘KKHH’ special screening

Mon - 16 October 23

Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday night at the special screening of his 1998 romantic drama film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ interacted with the audience and called superstar Shah Rukh Khan the “Emperor of entertainment” and the “King of romance”.

SRK, Rani Mukerji and director Karan Johar on Sunday surprised the fans as they visited a theatre during the special screening of ‘KKHH’ in Mumbai.

The makers of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ re-released the film to celebrate 25 years of the SRK-Kajol-Rani starrer.

Several pictures and videos from their visit went viral on social media in which the trio could be seen interacting with the audience.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), SRK’s fan club shared a video in which KJo could be seen praising the ‘Chak De India’ actor.

Karan said, “I won’t be here if it wasn’t for bhai, if it wasn’t for Aditya Chopra. He is the emperor of entertainment and the king of romance, the template that is set, the way he opens his arms wide and expresses his love. His energy is infectious. So, thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career.”

During the interaction, SRK also lauded KJo for making a film like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ at the age of 24.

The ‘Pathaan’ actor said, “I just want to say something which is very important to me that you know when I joined the film industry I made some friends who are now family, Mr. Yash Chopra, Mr. Yash Johar, Karan’s late dad and he was my friend actually more than Karan. He was my friend and my friend’s son is Karan who was 24 years old when he made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He has taken this company to great heights, very proud of him as a friend’s son.” However, the other lead cast of the film Kajol and Salman Khan were missing from the event.

“KKHH’ released on October 16, 1998, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. The movie bagged several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the ’90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK’s ‘cool’ pendant and Anjali’s bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.