Kareena opens up on her iconic character Poo having her own movie

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:10 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s over-the-top Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is one of the most memorable and loved roles from the actress’s career. The Bollywood diva herself finds it unbelievable that even after 21 years of the film’s release the character is still relevant amongst all age-groups.

Kareena’s character Poo is not only known for her taste in fashion but also one liners such as “Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha”, ‘P.H.A.T – Pretty, Hot And Tempting’ and “Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair” among many others.

Asked if she feels that Poo deserves a movie to herself, Kareena, in conversation with IANS, said: “Oh God! Like I think now this character is so relevant with this generation more than it was then.”

Kareena talks about what makes the character, which comes from Chandni Chowk in New Delhi and then moves to London with her sister essayed by Kajol and brother-in-law played by Shah Rukh Khan, have such a massive fan following.

“I think for the way she is, the way she talks, the kind of millennial Gen-Z kinda words that she uses connect somehow.”

The 41-year-old actress added: “So, I think it is because of that more than anything else. Let’s see a film someday, who knows.”

Kareena’s latest release is ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ iconic movie ‘Forest Gump’. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.