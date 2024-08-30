Karimnagar chamber of commerce president, five others arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 11:30 PM

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Chamber of Commerce president Chittimalla Srinivas and five others were arrested in connection with a land dispute case.

Besides Srinivas, his son Achyuth Chaitanya, Gampa Nagaraju, Deshaboina Srikanth, Deshaboina Gopi and Deshaboina Srinivas were arrested and produced in the court, which remanded them for judicial custody on Friday.

According to the police, the arrested persons and a few others cheated one Neerumalla Shyam Kumar by selling him a piece of land in Manakondur mandal by creating fake documents. When questioned about cheating, they even threatened him of dire consequences.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Karimnagar two town police registered the case and arrested them. Few others were absconding.