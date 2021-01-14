Karimnagar Dairy filling station inaugurated

The state of the art modern filling station had come up on a sprawling and spacious premises in collaboration with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation limited (HPCL).

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited aka Karimnagar Dairy, which has won hearts of the people of the Telangana state by providing pure, quality and quantity milk and milk products, has now forayed into the marketing of petroleum products.

The Minister for Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao formally inaugurated the Karimnagar Dairy Filling Station on the premises of Karimnagar dairy at Padmanagar in Karimnagar town on Thursday. The state of the art modern filling station had come up on a sprawling and spacious premises in collaboration with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation limited (HPCL).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister exuded with confidence that the Karimnagar Dairy would win over the confidence of the vehicle owners by selling the quality and quantity products. Hailing the Karimnagar dairy for emerging as the number one dairy in the Telangana state with the highest sales of over 2 lakh litres of milk per day, he said that the Karimnagar Dairy was promoting the brand image of the Karimnagar town also by selling the pure and quality products to the utmost satisfaction of the customers.

Kamalakar also appreciated the Karimnagar dairy for launching several innovative welfare schemes for over 70,000 milk producers of the dairy and their family members. Complimenting the dairy for introducing several milk products such as sweets, lassi, buttermilk etc, he said that the Karimnagar Dairy “basundi” had emerged a brand leader in the sweets. He also called upon the Dairy authorities to take measures to further increase the milk production and benefit the farming community by providing them with additional income.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao was all praise for Karimnagar chairman Ch Rajeshwara Rao for making the dairy run in profits and benefit the farmers by introducing several reforms and welfare schemes for farmers and milching animals. He claimed that Rajeshwara Rao was instrumental in launching the milk revolution in the erstwhile Karimnagar district to increase milk production as well as provide additional regular income to the farmers.

Karimnagar Dairy Ch Rajeshwara Rao said that the Karimnagar dairy’s sole motto was to provide quality and quantity products to the customers and benefit the farmers of the dairy. He said that they had started the selling of fertilizers for the benefit of farming community in the rural areas. Managing director P Shankar Reddy, advisor V Hanumantha Reddy, directors Prabhakar Rao, Santh Prakash Reddy, Swamy Reddy, Sudhakar Rao, Venkat Reddy, Limbadri were present.

Later, the Minister released the Karimnagar dairy annual diary on the occasion. Municipal Corporators B Srikanth, Thota Ramulu and others were also present.

