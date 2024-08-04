| Karimnagar Student To Karimnagar Student Selected To Pursue Ms In Us On State Fellowship Ms In Us On State Fellowship

Karimnagar student selected to pursue MS in US on State fellowship

4 August 2024

Karimnagar: A student from Mamidalapalli of Veenavanka mandal, Mula Pavani has been selected to pursue her master’s in the USA on the State government’s fellowship.

Pavani, who pursued BSc from Konda Laxman Horticulture University, secured an MS seat in Auburn University in Alabama, US.

The Agriculture department has come forward to bear the two-year master’s degree expenditure (Rs 55.50 lakh) of the student by giving a fellowship.

In order to provide fellowship to brighter students to pursue education abroad, the Agriculture department had selected four students, two each from Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University and Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University for the State government’s fellowship.

Students, who completed BSc in the academic year 2023-24, were selected for the fellowship. Government will spend Rs.2.22 crore since each student requires Rs.55.50 lakh for the two-years master’s degree course. Pavani is one among four students who have been selected for the fellowship.

Hailing from an agriculture family, Pavani chose BiPC in the intermediate to pursue BSc agriculture. However, she had to join Horticulture. So, it took her a year to understand the course and start exploring it.

Pavani, who pursued her studies in government institutions, scored top in all stages. She pursued SSC in Telangana State Model School and got 10 GPA in SSC. After completing intermediate with 96.5 percent marks, she appeared for EAMCET wherein she got the 3445th rank and admission in SKLTSHU.

After intermediate, she was offered a job with Indian Postal Service. However, she declined the offer in order to continue higher studies. She was selected for Vidyadhan Scholarship and Sarojini Damodar Foundation sponsored scholarship for intermediate (Rs 6,000 per year) and graduation (Rs 30,000 per year).

Expressing happiness for securing a seat in the US varsity, Pavani thanked the State government for providing her with the fellowship.

She says she was fortunate to get admission in ‘Small Fruit Genetics and Breeding’, a field she always wanted to pursue in India. After completion of MS, she wants to pursue PhD and return to India to apply her knowledge and contribute to the farming community.

Parents Sampath Reddy and Rama brim with joy looking at their daughter’s success. She has an elder sister who completed her engineering and is preparing for bank jobs.