Karimnagar techie found hanging in Noida; Online gaming losses suspected

A native of Madhuranagar of Gangadhara mandal, Pruthvi was working as a software engineer in Noida of Uttar Pradesh and was staying in a room along with friends.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 12:30 PM

Hyderabad: A software engineer, Nagula Pruthvi (25), was found hanging in his room. Though he is suspected to have hanged himself on Saturday, the incident came to light late on Monday.

He is said to have come into contact with three people online and they encouraged him to spend money in online gaming. Pruthvi borrowed Rs.12 lakh from friends and spent the amount in online gaming. Unfortunately, he lost the amount within four days. Upset over the incident, he stayed away from office for 15 days.

Unable to clear debts, he is suspected to have hanged himself in the room when his roommates went outside on Saturday night. Noida police began investigation by registering the case.

Pruthvi joined a software company in Hyderabad after completing BTech one year ago. Two months ago, he was transferred to Noida by the company.