Karisma Kapoor receives a cute birthday wish from sister Kareena

By ANI Published: Published Date - 09:30 AM, Sat - 25 June 22

Mumbai: As Karisma Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday, her sister and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan did not leave a chance to make the former feel special on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped a cute wish for Karisma, who is fondly called ‘Lolo’ by her loved ones.

“Aaj Sab bolo…Happy birthday to our LoLo.#just the best sister ever…@therealkarismakapoor,” she posted.

Kareena also uploaded an adorable childhood photo of Karisma.

“To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you,” she added.

Kareena’s birthday wish for Karisma has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

“How cute… happy b Lolo,” filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented.

“Ohhh lolo..happy birthday to our loveliest,” Kareena and Karisma’s close friend Amrita Arora wrote.

Actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Speaking of Karisma’s acting career, she made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Prem Qaidi’ (1991). She was only a teenager when she stepped into the film industry.’Raja Hindustani’, ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’, and ‘Biwi No 1’ are some of her remarkable movies. In 2019, she returned to acting with the show ‘Mentalhood’. It was her first project after a seven-year-long break.

She is currently busy working on ‘Brown’, which is touted as a neo-noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata. It is based on the book ‘City of Death’ by Abheek Barua.