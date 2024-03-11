Karnataka govt bans artificial colours in Gobi Manchurian, ‘Cotton Candy’

By PTI Published Date - 11 March 2024, 06:53 PM

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday prohibited usage of artificial colours in ‘Gobi Manchurian’ and ‘Cotton Candy’ in the state as their usage causes adverse effects on public health, especially children.

According to the food safety and quality department, samples of ‘Gobi Manchurian’ and ‘Cotton Candy’ being sold across the state were collected and analysed in laboratories. Officials collected 171 samples of ‘Gobi Manchurian’, out of which 107 were found to have unsafe artificial colours such as ‘Tartrazine’, ‘Sunset Yellow’ and ‘Carmoisine.’

Meanwhile, out of the 25 samples of ‘Cotton Candy’ collected, 15 were found to be having unsafe artificial colours like ‘Tartrazine’, ‘Sunset Yellow’ and ‘Rhodamine B’.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 rule (31), usage of these artificial colours are unsafe, it was noted.

Citing the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011, officials said no artificial colour can be used in preparation of ‘Gobi Manchurian’ and in case of ‘Cotton Candy’, no artificial colour which is not permitted can be used. Those permitted can be used only in the prescribed quantity.

Based on the results, the Food Safety Commissioner has ordered a ban on usage of any artificial colour in preparation of ‘Gobi Manchurian’.

In the case of ‘Cotton Candy’, the Commissioner has prohibited use of artificial colour over and above the prescribed limits and usage of colours like ‘Rhodamine B’ and other artificial colours that are not permitted.

In case of any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act – 2006 rule 59, the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and fine up to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

The order further stated that “prolonged usage of artificial colours in food and its consumption can lead to deadly diseases like cancer”. So, the public have been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use it in limited quantities.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said officials of the Department have been looking into the use of chemicals in food products, focusing especially on ‘Cotton Candy’ and ‘Gobi Manchurian’ because there was a lot of information about usage of chemicals in them.

“And we found that Rhodamine B, a chemical which is used as a textile dye — and it is completely banned to be used in food products — was found in many samples of ‘Cotton Candy’ and, along with that, some other chemicals known as Sunset Yellow, Tartrazine were found in coloured Cotton Candies”, Rao told a press conference.

“So use of Rhodamine B is completely not allowed and such use in ‘Cotton Candy’ is not allowed and we will be taking strict action against anyone using it,” he said.

Noting that Rhodamine B is a carcinogenic material and can cause various health problems if consumed extensively, he said Tartrazine should not be used in prepared foods.

It can be used in packaged foods. “.. Because in packaged food, there is a certain amount which is allowed. It is an allowed chemical but in very minimal quantities. So in preparing food in hotels and restaurants and street vendors, this is being rampantly used as per our information,” the Minister said.

He said the Department had an extensive drive and found out that many samples tested positive for use of this chemical which should not have been found in that particular food item and, so, cases are being booked.

The Minister said eating bad quality food has a bad impact on health, especially chemicals which are carcinogenic that can cause various problems to our organs.

“We have taken up extensive drive in this matter to see that enforcement happens, misuse of these kind of chemicals should not happen and if these chemicals are found in these food items, we will be taking strong action and this Rhodamine B found in Cotton Candy and Tartrazine and Sunset Yellow found in Gobi Manchurian is all prohibited and anyone found using it.. severe action will be taken against them,” he said.

The Minister also emphasised that such surveys will also be taken up on other food products in future where colouring agents are being used and action will be taken against them as per the Act.

“Public should be aware of the kind of misuse that happens in preparation of food. They should also be more alert. It is also a warning to those making such food items at the restaurants, hotels and street vendors.. Law will catch up…severe action will be taken against them. Just to make the food look good, they use these chemicals… It ultimately can cause severe damage to health not only cancer but asthma, gastro-retentive; it can affect brain function,” Rao added.