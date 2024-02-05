This town bans ‘Gobi Manchurian’; here’s why

A culinary fusion know for being made in a fiery red sauce, gobi manchurian is a long-standing popular snack, available across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 05:13 PM

Gobi Manchurian (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: GOBI MANCHURIAN BANNED! In a sad news to lovers of the vegetarian alternative of the chicken manchurian, gobi manchurian has been banned from the streets of Mapusa, a town in Goa.

The move comes after Mapusa councillor Tarak Arolkar said in January that the dish needs to be banned from the streets owing to concerns over the synthetic colours and hygiene. A resolution to this effect was then taken as the council quickly agreed to ban the popular dish.

A culinary fusion know for being made in a fiery red sauce, gobi manchurian is a long-standing popular snack, available across India. The recent health concerns, however, led to the dish being thrown in the trash.

According to a report on Business Today, Mapusa Municipal Council chairperson Priya Mishra said that vendors were asked to avoid selling the dish as they were using substandard sauces which were deemed harmful for consumption.

The same report suggests that vendors have been keeping quality sauces on display but continued using substandard ones for the preparation of the dish along with flour and cornstarch.