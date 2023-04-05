Karnataka: Muslim youth assaulted for talking to Hindu girl

The accused persons dragged the victim who was identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Zahir out of the bus and assaulted him.

By IANS Updated On - 11:04 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Representational Image.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have booked four persons in connection with assaulting a Muslim youth for talking to a Hindu girl, his friend on a bus in Ujire near Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

The case has been filed against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash and the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Zahir. The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

Police said that Zahir was travelling on a bus and spotted his friend, a Hindu girl. He sat next to her and spoke with her. The girl got down from the bus in Belthangady. The people in the bus, who observed Zahir talking to a Hindu girl, had informed the group about it.

The accused persons, who were waiting at the next bus stop in Ujire, dragged Zahir out of the bus and questioned him and assaulted him.

Later, Zahir was admitted to a hospital where his statement was recorded. Some SDPI leaders also visited the hospital and assured the assaulted youth their support. The police have said that it was a scuffle between a youth and a group over a petty matter. The investigation is on.