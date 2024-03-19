Kartavya emerges online chess champion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 10:50 PM

Kartavya Anadkat of Ahmedabad displayed a fine show to emerge champion in the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: Kartavya Anadkat of Ahmedabad displayed a fine show to emerge champion in the Brilliant Trophy Open Online Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

After 12 rounds, Kartavya was tied with Aji Bagus of Indonesia in first place with 10.5 points each. However, it was Kartavya who sealed the top spot in the tie-break leaving Bagus to settle for second place and Kapil Lakhwani got third place with 10 points.

Results: Top Ten Places:1. Kartavya Anadkat, 2. Aji Bagus, 3. Kapil Lakhwani, 4. Nelson Lau, 5. Sricharan Sandipagu, 6. Arnav Pradhan, 7. Abdallah M Nistar, 8. Suresh Kumar, 9. Ajjesh, 10. J Malleswara Rao; Best Woman: Sisika Borelli, Best Veteran: Devasish Pal.