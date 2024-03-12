Vivaan emerges winner of Brilliant trophy Juniors Online Chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 10:45 PM

Vivaan Sachdev

Hyderabad: Vivaan Sachdev of Delhi Public School, Bengaluru emerged winner of the Brilliant trophy Juniors Online Chess tournament on Tuesday.

He scored 11.5 points out of 12 rounds to clinch top spot ahead of P Harshit with 11 points and Sricharan Sandipagu with 10 points in second and third places respectively.

Results: Top ten places: 1. Vivaan Sachdev, 2. P Harshit, 3. Sricharan Sandipagu, 4. Arnav Baibhaw, 5. Abhinav Sharma, 6. Purav Khandelwal, 7. Arnav Gupta, 8. P Lakshit, 9. Krishna Kishore, 10. Abheek Panigrahi; Age category winners: U-15 Boys: 1. PSS Nanda Gopal, 2. Shaik Laqeet Ishaan; Girls: 1. Rushitha Haju, 2. Sai Sameeksha; U-13 Boys: 1. K Dinesh Reddy, 2. Avyay Sharma; Girls: 1. Lasya Tummapudi, 2. Manaswi Indraganti; U-11 Boys: 1. Srivatsav Vaddepalli, 2. P Sri Sai Vedaansh; Girls: 1. Muriel Shanessa Fernandes, 2. Sruti Viswanatha; U-9 Boys: 1. Visisht Sriram, 2. P Jaswanth; Girls: 1. Kavya Nirvana; U-7 Boys: 1. N Yashas Banakara, 2. VA Rian.