Kartik Aaryan teams up with KJo for August 2025 film

Directed by Sandeep Modi, recognized for his work on 'Aarya' with Sushmita Sen and 'The Night Manager' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, the film is set to roll out.

By IANS Updated On - 01:55 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and director-producer Karan Johar are back together. A new yet-to-be-titled film has been announced on the occasion of Kartik’s birthday on Wednesday.

The film will be helmed by Sandeep Modi, who is known for his work on the streaming series ‘Aarya’ starring Sushmita Sen, and ‘The Night Manager’ starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. The film will bow in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2025.

Taking to his Instagram, KJo shared the announcement as he penned a note in the caption: “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day. Extremely thrilled to announce a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025.”

Wishing the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star, KJo further wrote: “Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.”

Kartik wrote on his X: “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart… super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar.”

Earlier, Kartik and Karan parted ways as the actor exited ‘Dostana 2’ which was being produced by Karan’s banner. Dharma Productions had shared an official statement on their Instagram with regards to the then development in the film’s casting. They wrote: “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic).”