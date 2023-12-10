Katrina Kaif shares picture with hubby Vicky, marking 2nd anniversary

By IANS Published Date - 02:26 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband Vicky Kaushal, shared a picture with her hubby on her social media.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a casual picture of herself and Vicky enjoying the company of each other as they posed for the camera.

The picture shows Katrina in a no-makeup look as she wore a white printed dress. Vicky Kaushal wore a white T-shirt with a cap.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, took to the comments section and rescinded with a heart-eyed emoticon. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan dropped heart emojis for the couple.

A fan wrote in the comments, “Happy happy wedding anniversary. God bless you both always with happiness and togetherness for a lifetime ahead.” “God she is looking like a teenager,” praised another fan. Someone also said, “Ya’all look like a Disney couple.”

Earlier, Vicky took to his Instagram on the special to share a video of his wife as she said that being in her company guarantees him entertainment. Sharing a video of Katrina from one of their flights, Vicky wrote in the caption, “In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful keep it coming.”

In the video, Katrina can be seen boxing as her husband looks totally entertained by her antics. The celebrity couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel with friends and family in attendance on December 9, 2021. The ‘Sangeet Night’ was held on December 8, Gurdas Maan, Hardy Sandhu, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Manj Musik performed at the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony of the high profile wedding.