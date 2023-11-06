| Katrina On Tiger 3 Dont Think Theres Been A Fight Sequence Like This On Screen In India

Katrina on ‘Tiger 3’: Don’t think there’s been a fight sequence like this on screen in India

She shared that she is aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral.

By IANS Published Date - 01:27 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Mumbai:Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, whose towel fight sequence at a hammam from ‘Tiger 3’ has caught the eye of many, spoke about how the action sequence with two women has not been shown before on screen in India.

Katrina said: “I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine!”

“I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter! She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing! That’s new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man.”

“It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India!”

“The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible – everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp!”

For Katrina, this fight sequence is the best.

She added: “This is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!”

Katrina has been paired opposite Salman Khan in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.