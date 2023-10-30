‘Tiger 3’ proves there’s nothing a woman can’t do, says Katrina Kaif

By ANI Published Date - 01:30 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif will be seen in an action-packed avatar in ‘Tiger 3’.

Interestingly, she prepped for around two months before pulling off extensive action sequences in the film, in which she reprises her character of spy Zoya.

Excited to present powerful traits of her character among the audience, Katrina in a statement said, “Tiger 3 shows that there is nothing that a woman can’t do when it comes to saving her family or a nation or humanity. A character like Zoya is important and necessary to tell people that girls can be nurturers as well as fierce protectors. Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career!”

She added, “I love how she can match anyone with her grit and courage. She doesn’t back down from a fight and she can be as good as if not better than a man when it comes to doing action! Zoya’s style of action is also unique and she can pull off some very complicated action sequences with ease like the one you see a sneak peek of in the trailer! Zoya is pitted against an army of enemies and she fights all by herself.”

Katrina further said that she has given her 200 per cent to the franchise.

“I love action as a genre and playing a spy is a dream come true! I knew that this was going to be a part of my legacy, so I always give my 200 percent for this franchise. Every Tiger film has taken Zoya’s character a notch above, and she has fought harder, and it has been bloodier. That’s the USP of the character, which I love!”

“For Tiger 3, my action prep was at least for about two months. We wanted Zoya to look agile, have more speed, and greater strength. I really had to go through the grind and it was definitely the toughest training of my career so far, when you see the kind of action that Zoya has done, you will realise that such sequences may not have been attempted by a woman before,” she emphasised.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, will hit the theatres on November 12.