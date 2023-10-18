Kavitha calls Rahul ‘Election Gandhi’, urges harmony

Hyderabad: Dubbing AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as “Election Gandhi”, BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said he can come to Telangana as a tourist, taste the famous ‘Ankapur chicken,’ a local delicacy, and go back.

Speaking to reporters in Bodhan, 206 kms from here, she also said she requested Rahul, who is scheduled to visit Nizamabad during his three day-bus yatra beginning today not to create differences among people with his “weird” words.

Kavitha sought to know why Gandhi is coming to Telangana and alleged that he has done nothing for the state, its farmers or students and was also not part of Telangana’s “growth story”.

“You have no place in Telangana. That is why Mr Rahul ji we want to call you only Election Gandhi not Rahul Gandhi. This (name Rahul Gandhi) does not suit you when you come to Telangana. When you come to Nizamabad, have Ankapur chicken which is very popular here. We welcome you to come here as a tourist and please go. Thank you so much,” she said.

Taking on the Congress, the BRS MLC claimed that communal riots broke out in states whenever the grand old party wanted to change Chief Ministers, in the past.

“You come here and say weird words about Hindus and Muslims. Don’t spoil the atmosphere. Telangana is peaceful, (Telangana me aman hai chen hai sukoon hai aur barkat hai). Don’t spoil this atmosphere. This is my request to you,” she said.

Speaking on the communal harmony in the state, she said recently Muslims in Hyderabad postponed their Milad Un Nabi procession as it fell on Ganesh idol immersion Day.

Because of the communal harmony and peace in the society, investments are pouring into the state, she said.

Kavitha, daughter of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, further alleged that the Congress which ruled the region for about 65 years in the past failed to provide even drinking water to people.