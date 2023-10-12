Regional parties are potential game-changers in next Lok Sabha elections: BRS MLC K Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha criticised the underwhelming performance of both the Congress and the BJP in various fields, despite ruling the country for several decades. She demanded the INDIA alliance to present its agenda to the people and emphasised the need for regional parties to set their own national agendas, rather than merely focusing on ousting the ruling BJP from power.

Participating in a panel discussion “General Elections 2024: Who Will Win? Who will lose?” at ABP Southern Rising Summit held in Chennai on Thursday, Kavitha predicted that the BJP would not win any seats in the South and expressed her belief that the BRS party would once again secure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana. The panelists included Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, with writer Chetan Bhagat moderating the session.

The BRS legislator highlighted the diverse and multi-cultural nature of India where the national parties have frequently failed to address regional needs. She felt that regional parties like the BRS were more successful in bringing growth to their respective States, citing Telangana’s higher growth rate as an example of effective regional leadership.

Kavitha explained about the achievements of Telangana under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, compared to the inaction of BJP and Congress in their 75 years of rule. She hoped that the BRS’s model of development could be extended to the entire country. “As both the Congress and the BJP have disappointed the people, the BRS distanced itself from any national alliance,” she said.

The former MP believed that the BRS along with other parties like TMC, BJD and YSRCP among others can be potential game-changers in the next Lok Sabha elections. She wished that the alliance of such parties can steer the nation towards more inclusive and effective governance.

Further, she questioned the INDIA alliance’s lone agenda of dethroning the BJP from power and instead, focus on what improvements they can offer over the current government. She pointed out the challenges in seat sharing among alliance members in different States.

Regarding the BJP’s stance on southern States losing seats in the post-2026 delimitation, Kavitha demanded clarity and transparency. She criticised the unequal distribution of funds among the States and the burden of debt imposed by the Centre on the people. She also questioned the BJP’s policies regarding corporate loans and farmers’ loans.

The BRS leader spoke about BJP’s involvement in family politics and questioned their stance on the caste census. She held both the BJP and the Congress responsible for delay in its implementation. She emphasised the need for a comprehensive census, promoting inclusive development and welfare.

With regard to religious politics, Kavitha drew a distinction between political and practicing Hindus, suggesting that the BJP’s approach was political. Comparatively, she said the people in Southern States were practicing Hindus who maintain traditions while treating all sections of society equally in public life.