Kavitha meets Peddapalli boy recovering from brain ailment

Peddapalli: A seven-year-old boy suffering from brain posterior cranial fossa craniophoryngioma had a surprise visitor in MLC Kavitha on Sunday, when she visited the family’s residence at Sagar Road to inquire about his condition. Kavitha was on a visit to Peddapalli and decided to call on Mathiur Rahman whom she had helped with treatment, and wished speedy recovery.

The family had posted a message on Kavitha’s twitter account handle on July 19, 2020, requesting her help in Rahman’s treatment after his condition turned serious.

“Mam, this boy’s name is Mathiur Rahman (7 years old) is suffering with brain posterior cranial fossa craniophoryngioma, admitted in NIMS hospital. Boy doesn’t have consciousness during the last 15 days. His father Shaik Ghouse Pasha works as a technician in Dubai but he has not been paid salary for the six months. Because of the economic crisis, Pasha could not return to India. We appeal to you to please bring Pasha back to his son,” the post read.

Responding immediately, Kavitha spoke to the authorities concerned in NIMS and requested an LOC under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) fund for Rahman.

Besides taking the initiative to issue LOC from CMRF for an amount of 2.5 lakh on August 3, she helped Ghouse Pasha return home spending money from her pocket, and made arrangements for his quarantine.

She also spoke with the hospital authorities to bring down the medical bill by half. Rahman underwent four surgeries and is gradually recovering now.

When she visited their house in Peddapalli, family members and relatives of the boy thanked Kavitha for her whole-hearted support.

