Bookings for helicopter services in Kedarnath will open on this date

Helicopter services for 2023 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra will be booked through the IRCTC Heliyatra website

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:18 AM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: Kedarnath Dham gates will be opened on April 25, and helicopter services will be operated for the temple. Pilgrims, willing to utilise the helicopter services can book their tickets from today, i.e., April 8, on heliyatra.irctc.co.in

According to the official website note, “Helicopter services for 2023 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra will be booked through the IRCTC Heliyatra website.” To book helicopter services, pilgrims must first register with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board before visiting the holy temple of Kedarnath. Registration may also be done via mobile app by downloading the Tourist Care Uttarakhand App, and also via WhatsApp.

Pilgrims only need to send a WhatsApp message to +918394833833 where you should type Yatra to begin the registration process.

Follow the steps to book helicopter service on IRCTC’s Heli Yatra

Step 1: Complete Char Dham Yatra registration on registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Create a Heliyatra account to check availability using your registration number or group ID.

Step 3: Select your departure time and finish your booking using your preferred online payment method.

Step 4: Bring your IRCTC heliyatra ticket to the designated Helipad location and start your journey for the Kedarnath Yatra.

Kedarnath Helicopter Prices:

The Helicopter ticket for Kedarnath has been fixed by the government. The starting price is Rs 2340 from Sirsi.

Phata to Kedarnath Rs 2360 (One-way ticket) Rs 5500(round trip)

Sirsi to Kedarnath Rs 2340 (One-way ticket) Rs 5498(round trip)

Guptkashi to Kedarnath Rs 3875 (One-way ticket) Rs 7740(round trip)

