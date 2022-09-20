Keep your passport ready as Julia Roberts, George Clooney will gift you ‘Ticket To Paradise’ this Dasara

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:29 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Universal Pictures is all geared up for a well-lit and grand Dasara as today it announced the release date of its romantic comedy ‘Ticket To Paradise’. Set to take the audiences on a vacation, the Oliver Parker directorial will hit Indian theatres on October 6. The movie, apart from boasting of a captivating storyline, is also a visual treat to the audiences as it captures the breath-taking beaches and several other landscapes.

‘Ticket To Paradise’ features two of the most popular and critically-acclaimed artistes worldwide, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in the lead along with Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo, Billie Lourd in pivotal roles.

Commenting on doing a film together after many years, lead actors of the movie, George Clooney and Julia Roberts said:

“Julia and I weren’t actively looking for a project to do together, but, of course, it was easy to say yes to a chance to work on another project with her. Ol Parker (director) sent the script to both of us at the same time and said that he had written the parts for Julia and me. So, right after I read it, I called Julia and told her, ‘I’ll do it if you do it’, and she said, ‘Well, I’ll do it if you will’. And not long after that, we were heading to Australia,” said Clooney.

“George and I have always had a good chemistry as friends. We approach our work in similar ways as well. I think we also get a lot of joy out of making each other laugh. We both take an immense amount of care in creating an environment where people feel creative and happy at work. It brings out the best in everyone,” said Roberts.

‘Ticket To Paradise’ is the story of a divorced couple, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) who team up and travel to Bali so as to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KX8UvpF6lg