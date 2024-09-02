Keep your word: KTR slams Cong govt over Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of Telangana flood victims

| Keep Your Word Ktr Slams Congress Govt Over Rs 5 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of Telangana Flood Victims

Says anything less than the promised Rs 25 lakh would be a betrayal of public trust

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 02:12 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government’s decision to offer Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the families of flood victims.

He termed the amount as inadequate and urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to honour his earlier promise of providing Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the bereaved families.

In a statement, Rama Rao emphasised the need for the State government to fully support the grieving families, stating that anything less than the promised Rs 25 lakh would be a betrayal of public trust.

He also called for increased compensation of Rs 5 lakh for those who have lost their homes, depending on the extent of damage.

The BRS working president criticised the State government for its failure to prevent the loss of lives due to poor planning, lack of preparedness and mismanagement of available resources.

He urged the State government to take immediate steps to protect lives and restore confidence among those affected by the floods.

“Keep your word, Mr Chief Minister, and ensure the families receive the support they were promised,” he remarked.