Keka plans to increase employee headcount

Published: 2:07 pm

Hyderabad: HR Tech platform Keka is looking to double its employee strength in the next 24 months and is planning to hire an additional 200 employees by FY 2022. The hiring will happen across different domains like product, marketing and customer success and will take its employee count to 450 by the same time.

Apart from tech-related job roles, job opportunities will also be made available for non-tech roles such as sales, product, marketing, customer success, HR, etc. It will open hiring roles in the following categories in 2022, customer service- 60 openings, sales- 40 job openings, tech- 60 job openings and other roles- 40 job openings.

Furthermore, 100 internship opportunities will be made available for final year students.

Vijay Yalamanchili, founder, Keka said, “These hirings are a crucial part of the next growth phase. With the addition of learned and skilled employees, we aim at building a deep tech-enabled interface in our existing software, thereby catering the best services to our employees.”

