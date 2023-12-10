Kerala couple strangulate daughter, commit suicide in Karnataka resort

By IANS Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Representational Image

Kodagu: In a shocking incident, a couple from Kerala killed their 11-year-old daughter before committing suicide themselves at a resort in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Vinod, 43, Zubi Abraham, 37, and their daughter Johan, from Kottayam in Kerala.

According to police, the family checked into the resort on Saturday and on the same day evening, all of them were found dead. The couple had left a suicide note stating that they are taking extreme step due to huge financial losses.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple had killed their daughter by strangulation and then ended their life by hanging themselves.

Madikeri Rural police have taken up investigation and say once their other family members reach the spot, they will get more information regarding the case and might be able to ascertain exact cause.