Kerala woman heroic act amidst Hamas attack in Israel

By ANI Published Date - 11:06 AM, Wed - 18 October 23

Tel Aviv: An Indian woman from Kerala who is working as a caregiver in Israel recounted her horror and struggle to save the civilians by preventing the Hamas terrorists from bursting in and killing them.

The Israel embassy in India shared a video of Sabitha who works as a nurse in Israel on X saying, “Indian superwomen! Listen to this story of Ms Sabitha, a caregiver from Kerala, as she shares how she and Meera Mohanan saved the Israeli civilians they were taking care of by holding the door handle & preventing the Hamas Terrorists from bursting in & killing them.”

भारतीय वीरांगनाएं ! 🇮🇳🇮🇱 मूलतः केरला की रहने वाली सबिता जी, जो अभी इजराइल में सेवारत हैं, बता रही हैं कि कैसे इन्होने और मीरा मोहन जी ने मिलकर इसरायली नागरिकों कि जान बचाई। हमास आतंकवादी हमले के दौरान इन वीरांगनाओं ने सेफ हाउस के दरवाजे को खुलने ही नहीं दिया क्योंकि आतंकवादी… pic.twitter.com/3vu9ba4q0d — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) October 17, 2023

In the video, Sabitha narrated her story, saying, “I have been working along the border for three years. We are two caregivers working at home here, taking care of an old lady with the ALS disease…It was my night duty and I was about to leave when around 6:30 we heard the sirens and ran to a safety room. It was non-stop.” “Suddenly, the old woman’s daughter told us things were getting out of hand. We didn’t know what to do…she asked to lock the front and back doors. Within a few minutes, we heard the terrorists breaking into our house, shooting, breaking glasses. We were there for half an hour holding onto the door. The terrorists were in the house from almost 7:30…they were trying to open the door from outside but we tried our best to hold on to the door. They hit the door and shot at it,” Sabitha said.

The caregiver added that while the shooting stopped after a while, they heard it again around 1 pm.

“Schmulik – the father of the house – told us that Israel’s army had come to save us. He went out of the house to see how everything was completely destroyed. My emergency bag was taken…We never expected a terrorist attack but we knew missiles would be falling and when it happened, we used to go into the safety rooms. But on that day, there was no time for us to do anything,” she said.

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 12th day on Wednesday. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it began on October 7. Thousands of people who have been displaced have flocked to hospitals, seeking refuge around them in hopes they will be safer.

Meanwhile the IDF today called on the residents of Gaza City to evacuate south for their protection. The IDF asked the Palestinians to move to Al-Mawasi where international Humanitarian Aid will be provided as needed.

Earlier an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed nearly 200 people according to Israeli Media. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the explosion was the result of a misfired rocket from the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

“An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza” the Israeli Prime Minister said.

“The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children” Netanyahu added.