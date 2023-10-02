Khalistan supporters stage protest outside Indian High Commission in London

The pro-Khalistan protesters, who were restricted to the opposite side of the High Commission, waved anti-India placards and chanted slogans in the presence of British security personnel

By IANS Published Date - 11:43 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

London: Khalistan supporters deplorably staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Monday.

The pro-Khalistan protesters, who were restricted to the opposite side of the High Commission, waved anti-India placards and chanted slogans in the presence of British security personnel. This came on the back of Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doriaswamy not being allowed entry into a gurdwara in Glasgow the other day.

India and Canada are already involved in a bitter diplomatic spat. With relations taking a dive, India has issued a precautionary advisory to its citizens and travellers heading to Canada, urging them to exercise extreme caution due to the rising incidents of anti-India activities and politically sanctioned hate crimes and criminal violence in the country.

During his recent visit to Washington, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had stated that Canada has not shared any specific intel to support allegations of India’s involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

