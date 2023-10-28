Khammam: CPM worker succumbs to head injury after clash

The clash on Thursday night during a Devi Nimajjanam procession at the village was said to be triggered by a political feud between Congress and CPM.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:16 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image

Khammam: A CPM worker who suffered serious head injury in a clash between Congress and CPM workers on Thursday at L Govindapuram of Bonakal mandal died on Saturday.

The death of the worker, Y Nageswara Rao (38) led to escalation of tension in the village forcing police to set up a picket manned by 60 constables, 10 CIs and SIs each while the situation was being monitored by Additional DCP (L&O) KRK Prasad Rao.

The clash on Thursday night during a Devi Nimajjanam procession at the village was said to be triggered by a political feud between Congress and CPM. Four CPM workers, including the deceased one and two Congress workers, suffered injuries in stone pelting that took place on the day.

Bonakal police booked cases against 16 persons under IPC Section 302 in connection with the incident and were probing the matter.