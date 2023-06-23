Khammam: Efforts on to restore, increase capacity of Enkoor lift irrigation scheme

Khammam: Efforts were being made to restore and increase the capacity of Enkoor lift irrigation scheme in the district. The lift scheme was constructed in 1999 on the NSP canal in Enkoor mandal for irrigation and drinking water needs of the locals. But the main canal of Enkoor NSP near Garloddu and Enkoor villages was running in a deep cut with a depth of 80 feet.

As a result, Erracheruvu tank in Garloddu (M) and bore wells in other villages were often drying up due to groundwater depletion. The residents in nearby villages were not getting enough drinking water and farmers were not able to cultivate their lands.

BRS Lok Sabha party leader, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao took the matter to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Chief Minister assured the MP to address the problem and to allocate required funds for the purpose. The MP said that the lift scheme was designed to provide irrigation to 1000 acres of ayacut and at present it was running partially due to repairs to pump sets, panel and pipeline leakages.

There was a possibility to increase capacity of the lift scheme to provide irrigation facility to 300 acres of ayacut additionally, to develop Erracheruvu tank as well as providing drinking water to Enkoor, Garloddu and other villages. Nageswara Rao held discussions with concerned officials and proposals worth Rs.2.40 crore were prepared for the lift scheme restoration and to increase its capacity. The MP thanked the Chief Minister for his assurance to address the issue, said a statement here on Friday.