Khammam gears up for inauguration of Government Medical College

National Medical Commission had granted permission to run classes with 100 MBBS seats from this academic year

By James Edwin Updated On - 07:52 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

District Collector VP Gautham inspecting a lecture hall at Government Medical College in Khammam.

Khammam: The district administration is gearing up for the inauguration of the Government Medical College in Khammam and for running classes.

It may be noted that the National Medical Commission had granted permission to run classes with 100 MBBS seats from this academic year. The old collectorate and other structures on its premises would be used to run the classes. The State government has sanctioned Rs 166 crore towards infrastructure development, setting up lecture halls, laboratories, library and others by renovating the old collectorate, R&B and DMHO offices. The amount has also been spent on upgrading the Government General Hospital.

A foot over bridge is being built Rs.3.25 crore over the main road to connect the Medical College and the hospital. Around 30 acres of land of Government General Hospital and nine acres of land of the district collectorate premises were transferred to the Medical College.

Similarly the Government General Hospital has been transferred from the administrative control of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad to Director of Medical Education and attached to the Medical College affiliated to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

Appointment of faculty for Department of Anatomy Department of Biochemistry, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Department of Physiology has been completed. The process of admissions is underway.

Medical College principal Dr. S Rajeshwar Rao told Telangana Today that the admission process was likely to be completed by Thursday. Health Minister T Harish Rao would inaugurate the college on September 14 while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would inaugurate the classes virtually the next day.

The college is well equipped with laboratories, spacious lecture halls, and well stocked libraries. Hostel facility for boys in the old DM&HO office and for girls in old the R&B office provided. As on Monday, 38 girls and 22 boys applied for hostel facility, district Collector VP Gautham said.

The inauguration of the Medical College in Khammam would be a momentous occasion for the district as it would fulfill decades old desire of the people, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Though the Central government led by BJP failed to sanction medical colleges in Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao made a brave move to establish Medical Colleges in all the districts of the State, the Minister said.